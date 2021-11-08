Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and quiet Monday

BILLINGS — We start the week off on a sunny and quiet note as high pressure will continue to keep conditions dry through tomorrow afternoon.

Then we start to see some changes.

Throughout the afternoon on Tuesday, mountain snow will drop over the Beartooths/Absarokas with a rain/snow mix in the Bighorns.

A clipper out of Canada will drop a cold front through area Wednesday morning giving us a chance of rain Tuesday night and then a rain/snow mix as we wake up on Wednesday.

The western foothills will be windy Tuesday with gusts up to 50 mph. These winds will move into Billings on Wednesday with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

High pressure moves in Wednesday afternoon and will influence the area through the weekend keeping conditions dry.

Daytime highs will be a little bit warmer than average for the next few days (mid 40s to mid 50s) before we cool down to around seasonal (low to upper 40s) Wednesday through Friday. The weekend will see a bit of a warm-up.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com