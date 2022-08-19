Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and dry weekend

BILLINGS — Expect lots of sunshine again today with more Vitamin D in the cards for the weekend. Staying cooler this afternoon with some areas closer to seasonal daytime highs, but another warm-up comes in for the weekend and into early next week.

No rain for most of our area through the weekend, but a few daily late afternoon showers could pop up to the west and southwest of Yellowstone County through Sunday. Billings may even get a stray shower Sunday night.

An upper trough disturbance out of the Pacific Northwest is on track to affect our area as early as Monday with the best chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday. A few strong storms could produce brief heavy downpours. This system will also bring cooler temperatures back into the region.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, mainly 90s Saturday through Monday, 80s on Tuesday then 70s/80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

