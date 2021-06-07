Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Sunny and Dry Start to the Week

BILLINGS — Good morning.

For the most part, it looks to be a dry week, but a few disturbances will jet through the area bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms basically every other day.

The first wave pushes through by late Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday that could bring severe thunderstorms especially in east and northeast Montana. Strong winds and hail will be the main concerns, but cannot rule out tornado activity. Something we'll be keeping an eye on.

Another wave aims to pulse through the area on Thursday that could deliver more thunderstorms.

Today's highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, low 80s Tuesday, low 90s Wednesday, then upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Nightly lows will mostly be in the 50s.

