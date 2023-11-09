Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and cool Thursday

BILLINGS — Winds will be calmer for most of the area today but could still get gusty at times, especially from Livingston to Big Timber and also in the eastern part of the state. Nothing over 40 mph expected, though. Gap winds will strengthen tonight with gusts up to 40 mph around the Livingston/Nye area. Light winds expected across the region tomorrow.

Although high pressure keeps dry conditions in place across most of the area through Friday, a clipper will produce a slight chance for light rain and flurries tonight into tomorrow morning across far eastern Montana.

Another quick disturbance could bring light rain and mountain snow Friday night into Saturday morning with less than an inch expected in the Beartooths/Absarokas.

Strong crosswinds return Saturday through Saturday night with 50-60 mph gusts in the Livingston/Nye area and up to 50 mph from Big Timber to Harlowton.

A strong ridge of high pressure reinforces dry conditions Sunday through next week as daytime temperatures warm-up.

Outlooks show warmer-than-average temperatures possibly through Thanksgiving Day with little no rain next week then a slight chance Thanksgiving week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through Saturday, mainly 50s on Sunday then 50s/60s through late next week.

Lows will be in the 20s through tomorrow night, 20s/30s across the weekend then 30s/40s through late next week.

