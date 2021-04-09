Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Sunny and Cool Friday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

The cold front is pulling away from the state and upper ridging returns to make it a sunny and dry Friday. The downslope flow will push daytime highs into the 50s as well. Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph are possible along the western foothills especially this evening.

Saturday will be warmer and dry ahead of another cold front that will move through late Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring a chance of rain during the late afternoon on Saturday and flurries early Sunday morning. The southern mountains and foothills will have the best chance for a few inches of snow. Expecting dry and breezy conditions by Sunday afternoon, but it will be much cooler as colder air blankets the area behind the front.

High pressure to our north will help keep conditions quiet Monday and Tuesday, but an area of low pressure to our south could bring rain and snow Wednesday and Thursday. Will keep an eye on any changes that might occur.

Today's highs will be in the upper 50s, mid 60s on Saturday, and upper 40s on Sunday. Expecting highs to be in the mid 40s Monday through at least the middle of next week. Lows tonight and Saturday night will be in the 30s, but the 20s Sunday night through Wednesday.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

