Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny and cold Veterans Day

BILLINGS — Roads are icy and slick this morning across the area. Patchy fog is also possible from Rosebud to Fallon to go along with those very slick roads. Use caution during your morning commute.

We can expect our fair share of sunshine today with times of blowing snow (especially areas west of Yellowstone County), but it will stay cold. In fact, parts of the Q2 viewing area may not get above the freezing mark over the next 7 days with daytime highs and nighttime lows remaining well below average for this time of the year.

Variable cloudiness will stretch across the weekend with a slight chance of flurries on Sunday as a few shots of weak energy enter the area. This will cause a slightly better chance of snow on Monday. We may even see a flake or two on Tuesday. We're eyeballing a better chance of snow on Thursday with the passing of a possibly stronger system. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s today through late next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits/10s tonight through late next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

