Q2 Billings Area Weather: A string of spring showers highlight the week ahead

BILLINGS — Snow showers wind down on Friday evening, but the break in the precipitation is a short one.

Saturday will be warmer despite a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will reach mainly the 50s with some low 60s and northern Wyoming.

A trough moving in from the Pacific Northwest will increase showers Saturday evening. Most of Sunday should be dry but another disturbance moves in Sunday night, producing the best chance of rain through Monday.

With overnight temperatures mainly in the 30s, the lower elevation showers look to stay as rain with some snow in the mountains and foothills. A series of disturbances keep a chance of showers going off and on through the week, but the wave Sunday night through Monday appears the wettest.

Sunday will reach mainly the mid-50s to low 60s for highs with showers cooling readings back to the low 50s on Monday for the coolest day of the week. Highs edge up reaching the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday.

Billings forecast:

Friday night… Isolated evening showers and turning mostly cloudy. A low around 28.

Saturday… Mostly cloudy to cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. A high near 56.

Saturday night and Sunday… Showers in the area Saturday evening, mainly dry but cloudy on Sunday, then showers redevelop Sunday night. The temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning and mid to upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

