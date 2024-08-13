Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy Tuesday awaits

BILLINGS — After a quiet start, showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon into the evening ahead of a cold front. Strong, gusty winds up to 60 mph and periods of heavy rain will be the main threats. Quarter-sized hail will also be possible. Daytime highs will range from the 70s west to the 90s east.

Daytime temperatures will cool a bit behind the cold front on Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Expecting widespread showers throughout the day and into the evening.

Mostly dry conditions are on tap for Thursday as high pressure begins to build in. Highs will remain in the 70s and 80s. Will keep a slight chance of daily showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend as daytime temperatures warm up.

Hazy skies remain on Tuesday, but air quality should be okay for most of the population. Those sensitive to wildfire smoke should check the air quality before heading outside.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com