Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy Tuesday

BILLINGS — There is a chance for severe weather this afternoon through this evening in a good portion of the area with gusty winds, hail, periods of heavy rainfall, and lightning all possible. This kicks off an active pattern for the rest of the week with daily showers and thunderstorms possible.

It will be slightly warmer on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s ahead of a cooldown. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday then 70s and 80s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

