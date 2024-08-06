Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy Tuesday

AM Dayplanner.png
Q2 WX
AM Dayplanner.png
SVR.png
SVR2.png
7 Day AM Billings.png
Posted
and last updated

BILLINGS — There is a chance for severe weather this afternoon through this evening in a good portion of the area with gusty winds, hail, periods of heavy rainfall, and lightning all possible. This kicks off an active pattern for the rest of the week with daily showers and thunderstorms possible.

It will be slightly warmer on Tuesday with highs ranging from the upper 80s to mid 90s ahead of a cooldown. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday then 70s and 80s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!