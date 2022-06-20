Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy end to Spring

BILLINGS — We wrap up Spring on a stormy note as a trough slides through bringing a chance of strong to isolated severe storms this afternoon especially in eastern portions of Montana and Wyoming. Gusty winds, periods of heavy rain, lightning, and ping pong ball size hail will be possible. These storms will taper off as the evening settles in.

Warmer, drier, and quieter conditions move in for the rest of the week with lots of sunshine on tap. An isolated shower is possible on Friday, but the weekend looks to stay dry and mild at this point.

Don’t forget, you’ll wake up to a brand new season Tuesday morning as Summer arrives at 3:13 AM.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com