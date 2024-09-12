Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy, cooler Thursday awaits us

BILLINGS — We will be tracking showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as a deep area of low pressure, along with a cold front, sweeps through the region. Some storms could turn strong to severe from early afternoon into early evening, especially east of Yellowstone County as well as north-central Wyoming. Strong wind gusts up to 70 mph and golf ball-sized hail will be the main threats. Periods of heavy rainfall also possible. There is also a very LOW risk of tornado activity.

Up to a quarter of an inch of total rainfall is possible through Friday morning in Billings along with areas north, south, and west. This total is looking less likely in the east.

Elevations above 9000 feet in the Beartooths and Absarokas could pick up a few inches of snowfall through Friday which could have some impact on the Beartooth Highway.

It will be cooling down Thursday and Friday, as the cold front passes through, with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s, but spots in eastern Montana could still reach into the 80s on Thursday before the cooler air takes effect. Breezy conditions will follow in behind the front tonight into Friday with gusts between 25-40 mph, especially across the foothills.

High pressure brings dry conditions back into the area starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Monday as temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s across the weekend into early next week.

Another system will make its way to the area beginning on Tuesday, bringing a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms that evening with a better chance on Wednesday as temperatures cool down again with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com