Q2 Billings Area Weather: A stormy afternoon and evening on tap

BILLINGS — A cold front will begin to bring cooler air into the area today, so it may not be as warm as yesterday and will definitely be cooler across the weekend.

The front brings a chance of strong to severe storms today and tomorrow with large hail and strong winds. Not expecting this to be a big rain event with about a quarter inch of rainfall possible through Monday morning in those areas those that could see periods of heavy showers.

Showers and storms could linger into Sunday and even Monday morning, but high pressure will bring back dry conditions in across the region as we get into early next week with daytime temperatures warming up again.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 60s/70s across the weekend into Monday then 70s/80s mid-week.

Lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com