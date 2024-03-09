Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Spring Feeling This Weekend Just As We "Spring Forward"

BILLINGS — A ridge of high pressure is building over Montana and Wyoming at this time, and it has already led to more sunshine than cloud cover and a warming of our temperatures. We have had some breezy to windy weather, but more is coming. Tonight will be mostly clear to clear with light to moderate breezes and seasonably cool lows.

Saturday will be a milder day than Friday, but we can also expect an increase in wind speed from Livingston eastward toward Billings. Closer to Livingston and Nye we can expect wind gusts over 50 mph at times. We'll have a mostly sunny, mild and gusty day, and it will feel like spring. Remember to "spring forward" to Daylight Time Saturday night!

Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little milder than Saturday. It will still be breezy, but the strongest wind will likely blow from Saturday afternoon through (our later) sunrise Sunday morning. We can expect increasing clouds Monday, with lowland rain and mountain snow most likely Wednesday, but it doesn't look very heavy for anyone at this time.