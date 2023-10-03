Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy Tuesday

BILLINGS — I don't say this often but keep the umbrella handy today with showers likely across the area as a low pressure system moves across. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible along with thunderstorms. Nothing severe is expected, but excessive rainfall is possible in eastern Montana which could lead to flooding in prone areas. There's also a good chance for several inches of snow in the higher elevations of the Absarokas through this evening where a Winter Weather Advisory is currently in place.

Wednesday will be mainly dry, but another cold front (a clipper system) will bring a chance for showers late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with the possibility of more mountain snow. High pressure takes over on Thursday ushering in dry conditions for the rest of the week into the early part of next week.

That clipper system could bring the first freeze of the season Friday morning with some spots dipping into the upper 20s.

Warmer temperatures come into play for the weekend with daytime highs in the 70s and maybe even some 80s Sunday and Monday under lots of sunshine.

A quick heads up that it could get quite windy at times today and tomorrow with 15-25 mph winds coming out of the northwest. Stronger gusts are possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s today, 60s tomorrow, 50s/60s Thursday and Friday then 70s Saturday through Monday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight and tomorrow night, 20s/30s on Thursday night, 30s/40s on Friday night, 40s across the weekend then 40s/50s on Monday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com