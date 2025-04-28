Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy start to the week

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect for area mountains and foothills, but snow and rain will start to taper off through Monday as the low-pressure system that brought strong storms on Sunday moves off to the east. Flooding along the foothills is still possible through the day, along with debris flow across and downstream of area burn scars. Also, be on the lookout for rising creeks and streams. Flood Watches and Advisories are in effect through this afternoon for a portion of south central Montana. As the region is behind a cold front, daytime highs will be cooler with highs mainly in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure will briefly bring dry conditions on Tuesday ahead of an upper trough that is forecast to move into the area Tuesday night, bringing a decent chance for more precipitation through much of Wednesday.

Upper ridging/high pressure will dig in starting Thursday and bring dry and warmer conditions through Saturday morning. Some models are projecting another area of low pressure bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms starting during Saturday afternoon. This could kick off a period of unsettled weather through early next week. Much uncertainty remains with this at the moment, though.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s on Tuesday, 50s and 60s on Wednesday, 60s and 70s on Thursday, then mainly 70s with a few 80s on Friday and Saturday.

After dipping into the 20s and 30s on Monday night, nighttime lows will be mainly in the 30s and 40s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com