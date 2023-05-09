Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy situation

BILLINGS — It should be dry most of today but a weak shot of energy will give Billings a slight chance of showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm or two later this afternoon into the evening. This is out ahead of a main disturbance that will affect the area for the rest of the week.

Beginning Wednesday, a very wet system (an area of deep below pressure) will move to our south bringing a hefty amount of moisture to the area Wednesday through at least Friday and even Saturday for some. 2-3" of rainfall will be possible in Billings along with areas east and south of Yellowstone county by the early part of the weekend.

There could be some strong thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall at times, frequent lightning, gusty winds, and even small hail during that stretch, especially on Wednesday.

Up to one foot of wet, heavy snow could fall in the mountains above 8000 ft.

With this much rain coming into the area and the possibility of ongoing snow melt, those areas prone to flooding will need to keep close watch over the next several days. (See attached graphic)

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today and tomorrow, 50s/60s on Thursday and Friday, mainly 60s on Saturday, 60s/70s on Sunday then mainly 70s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight then 40s/50s Wednesday night through the weekend.

