Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy second half of the week

BILLINGS — Coming off some strong storms yesterday that produced lightning over parts of Billings, hail in Miles City, and even a funnel cloud northeast of Broadus, Monday should be a quieter day for most although a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms could pop up in eastern Montana.

Billings could see a thunderstorm late Tuesday afternoon as a weak shot of energy pushes through out ahead of a stronger disturbance that will impact the area heading into the second half of the week.

A deep low from the southwest will slide to our south bringing ample moisture to the region. Billings and areas east, north and south could pickup 1-3" of rain Wednesday night through Saturday. 6-12" of snow could fall in areas above 8K feet in the mountains.

Be on the lookout for fast moving and rising stream and rivers. Areas prone to flooding should continue to monitor the situation.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today through Wednesday, 50s/60s on Thursday, mainly 60s Friday and Saturday then 60s/70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight and Tuesday night then 40s/50s Wednesday night through the weekend.

