Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy end to the first weekend of October

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure continues to slowly slide across the state kicking up on and off showers and will continue to do so through Monday afternoon. We saw record rainfall in Billings on Friday (0.54") and could add another half inch before the low finally exits.

High pressure moves in by Tuesday bringing sunshine and dry conditions back into the area. It will also help warm daytime temperatures up to around 5° above average mid-week before cooler air blows in to knock those highs down to around seasonal or cooler to end the week.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s Sunday and Monday, 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday then 50s/60s Thursday and Friday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 40s over the next 7 nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com