Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy couple of days

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure coming out of the southwest will pull a lot of Gulf moisture into the region over the next few days so we can expect heavy rain at times that could lead to flash flooding through Friday night. Billings, Roundup, Harlowton, Lewistown, Columbus, Red Lodge, and areas in between could receive 1-2" of rain while other areas could get between 0.5-1".

An accompanying cold front will help kick up isolated strong thunderstorms that could produce frequent lightning, damaging winds, and small hail to go along with that very heavy rainfall. The passing front will bring daytime temperatures down a bit making Friday the coolest day of the week for some before we warm right back up again across the weekend.

We'll still have a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday into the early part of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 50s to 70s tomorrow, 60s/70s on Saturday, mainly 70s on Sunday then 70s/80s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com