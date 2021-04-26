Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Soggy, Cool Monday

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Keep the umbrella handy today as there's a decent chance for showers as more energy pushes through the area kicking up rain at lower elevations and rain/snow across the mountains and along the foothills. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°. By this evening, high pressure building in from the west will start to clear out clouds tonight into Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, ridging and a more zonal flow will take over bringing drier and warmer conditions for the rest of the week. By Friday, we could even see the low 80s for daytime highs.

As we head into the weekend, high pressure will begin to break down allowing a more unsettled weather pattern to take hold that could produce rain showers along with cooler temperatures.

Today's highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50°, upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday, mid to upper 60s on Wednesday, and mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday with low 80s possible on Friday.

