Q2 Billings Area Weather: A soggy and cool end to the first weekend of summer

BILLINGS — A surface low will form over south central Montana and north central Wyoming by Saturday evening, bringing a chance of periods of heavy rain with around an inch of accumulation possible in some areas, along with 3 to 6 inches of snow above 7,500 feet in the Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains.

Much of the area will wake up to steady rain and isolated thunderstorms on Sunday morning, which will taper off as the day progresses. Colder air will drop daytime highs into the 50s and 60s.

Drier weather is on tap for next week, although daily showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Most areas, however, won’t see much activity.

Highs next week will generally be in the 70s to lower 80s, except on Thursday when temperatures could push into the upper 80s or even some 90s before a weak Pacific low arrives, bringing a bit of a cooldown along with a chance of scattered thunderstorms heading into next weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s Saturday and Sunday nights (possibly some 30s), then mainly in the 50s next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com