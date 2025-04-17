Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy, wet, and windy Thursday

BILLINGS — Snow is falling across the area as a deep low loaded with moisture impacts the region. Winds will be strong, with gusts over 40 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. Watch out for slick roads and sidewalks, along with reduced visibility during your Thursday morning commute.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect as heavy snow is expected across area mountains (1–2 feet) and foothills (6–12 inches) through early Friday. Areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Lame Deer could pick up another 2–6 inches. Although flurries are possible, areas east of that line will get little to no snow accumulation.

It will be colder on Thursday, as the area will be in the wake of a cold front associated with the low. Highs are expected to be mainly in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

While snow will begin to taper off by Thursday night, impacts will still be felt during the 5 PM commute.

In terms of moisture totals from rain and melted snow, much of the area could receive over 0.25 inches, while areas along and south of a line from Livingston to Billings to Lame Deer could get up to 1 inch or more by early Friday.

Some light snow showers may linger into Friday due to a quick cold front dropping down from Canada, but dry conditions will begin to move in by Friday afternoon as high pressure builds in through Saturday. It will also get warmer. Snowmelt could cause rising stream levels in the foothills, so flood-prone areas should monitor the situation.

Another Pacific trough will bring chances of mountain snow and lower elevation rain back into the area by Saturday night. Several shortwave disturbances will keep daily rain and snow chances in the forecast through Tuesday. This could impact outdoor Easter activities.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s on Friday, then mainly in the 50s from Saturday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will generally be in the 20s and 30s through early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com