Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy week ahead

BILLINGS — Here comes the snow!

Daily snow showers, some lasting hours at a time, are expected through Thursday. Up to 6” likely to fall in Billings (up to 4" of that by tonight) and areas north and south. Over 1 foot expected in eastern MT and northeastern WY. Areas west could get up to 3”. Plan on messy roads conditions beginning this afternoon all around the area.

Winter Storm conditions will be possible tonight through Thursday morning in eastern MT and north-central WY with gusts over 30 mph causing blowing snow. Blizzard conditions are possible through Thursday morning in southeastern MT and northeastern WY with gusts over 40 mph causing blowing snow and visibility less than a quarter of a mile at times.

The strong upper low that will be dumping the snow will finally pull away by the end of the work week taking the moisture with it. High pressure will bring drier conditions back into the area heading into the weekend with only a slight chance of snow Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 10/20s and nighttime lows will be mainly in the single digits/10s this week.

