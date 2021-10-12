Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy Tuesday

BILLINGS — Some grassy areas in Billings have seen up to 1" of snow this morning with an additional 3-5" possible as we expect steady snowfall through this evening. This will be heavy, wet snow that could easily bring down limbs that could take out power lines. Already seeing some instances of this with this storm. It will be breezy at times with gusts over 20 mph.

Watch out for slick roads, bridges and overpasses during your travels today.

Snow begins to taper off from west to east tonight with some snow showers lingering through early Wednesday afternoon in Miles City and areas east.

We'll slowly warm up through the week eventually hitting the 50s and 60s during the weekend.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com