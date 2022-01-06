Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy Thursday

BILLINGS — Snow showers kick in this morning and bands will push through during the day. West of a line from Jordan to Cody, WY in the Q2 viewing area could see 1-4” (2-4” in Billings) with areas east seeing light snowfall to 2” in accumulation.

Downslope flow will help bring temperatures back up into the single digits and teens today for most of the area (still below zero to the northeast) then 30s and 40s tomorrow. Another quick shot of cold air will bring highs back down to the 20s and 30s through the weekend.

Tonight’s lows will range from the single digits to the teens for most areas with below zero temps in the northeast and 20s to the west. Expecting teens and 20s tomorrow night before dipping back to below zero to single digits Saturday night. Teens and 20s Sunday night through early next week.

Stronger winds will pick up along the western foothills Friday afternoon through the evening with gusts between 50-60 mph from Livingston to Nye possible. Big Timber to Harlowton could get gusts 35-50 mph Friday afternoon. Reduced visibility due to blowing snow could be an issue is these areas.

Dry conditions will stay with us across the weekend into the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com