Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy start to Tuesday

BILLINGS — Waking up to snow showers on Tuesday morning so watch out for slick roads. Gusty winds could also cause blowing snow during the morning commute so reduced visibility at times may be an issue.

Outside of mountain snow showers, expecting mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure briefly moves in.

Another low pressure system is expected to move south of our region on Thursday. This will bring a chance of snow early Thursday into Friday morning. Areas north of I-90 and US-212 are expected to get little to no accumulation. Southern MT and Northern WY could pick up a few inches while the mountains could receive several inches.

High pressure brings dry weather back Friday afternoon through the weekend.

Tuesday will be the chilliest day of the week for most as a cold front knocks daytime temperatures down mainly into the 30s. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s on Wednesday, mainly 30s on Thursday, mainly 40s on Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in the teens east to 20s west through Thursday night, mainly 20s Friday night then 20s and 30s across the weekend into early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com