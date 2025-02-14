Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy start to the weekend

BILLINGS — Pacific moisture will bring snow to the region with 1-3" possible, especially for areas west of Rosebud County Friday through Saturday morning. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick up 5-10". The Bighorns could receive over 6" while the Pryors could get 2-4". Watch out for snow covered/slick roads and sidewalks, especially during commuting hours.

High pressure will bring a brief respite from snow Saturday afternoon before cyclonic flow/low pressure brings a chance of more snow Sunday through Tuesday morning with an additional 4-6" possible by Monday morning then another 3"+ by Tuesday morning. These totals could absolutely change depending, in part, on just how much moisture actually makes into the area. Plan on impactful snowfall just in case. Eastern Montana is expected to only get light accumulation during this period.

Colder air will bump daytime highs down mainly in the teens on Friday then mainly single digits and teens on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will range mainly from the single digits below to teens above zero on Monday and Tuesday then range form the single digits east to 30s west on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the single digits below zero east to teens west on Friday night, double-digits below zero to teens east on Saturday night then single digits below zero east to 20s west on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com