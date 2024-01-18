Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy morning as it get colder

BILLINGS — We're waking up to snow showers this morning so use caution while driving as roads will be slick and visibility could be reduced due to blowing snow. Much of the area could pick up a couple of inches with higher totals accumulating in areas north and east of Yellowstone County.

Another shot of arctic air will knock daytime highs down mainly into the single digits today. Tonight's lows will fall to the single to double-digits below zero. Wind chills will also drop into the teens to 20s below zero through late tomorrow morning.

High pressure returns on Friday, bringing mainly dry conditions back into the area across the weekend, but a stray snow shower or two is possible Friday afternoon. Mountain snow will also be possible Saturday and Sunday.

After a frigid end to the work week, daytime temperatures will warm up into the 30s and 40s across the weekendl. Trends show above average temperatures next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com