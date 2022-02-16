Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snowy, colder Wednesday

BILLINGS — Expecting more snow this morning through early afternoon as a stronger shot of cold air moves through the area making today the coldest day of the week with highs stalling in the 20s and 30s.

Areas east of a line from Harlowton down to Red Lodge (including Billings) will see only light accumulations. Areas west could pick up a couple of inches. The Beartooths and Bighorns could receive 3-6” if not more.

Lingering moisture could produce snow or rain/snow east of Billings tomorrow afternoon before drier conditions take over Friday through Saturday. Keeping an eye out for more rain/snow on Sunday as we anticipate a pattern shift to colder and wetter conditions heading into next week.

Downslope flow warms daytime highs back into the 30s and 40s tomorrow then 40s and 50s Friday and Saturday.

Along with the warmer temperatures comes the wind. Gusts over 35 mph possible in Billings and areas east Thursday through Saturday. Gusts over 50 mph possible along the foothills.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the teens tonight then 20s and 30s Thursday through Saturday. Sunday night’s lows will dip down into the single digits or even below zero.

As to the pattern shift mentioned above, outlooks show much colder air moving in starting on Sunday when temperatures are expected to fall during the day. Daytime highs are expected to be in the single digits and teens Monday and Tuesday with lows below zero to the single digits.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com