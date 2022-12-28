Q2 Billings Area Weather: A snow shower might just end 2022 for us

BILLINGS — Much of the western U-S cools a bit and winds decreases in the mountain foothills. A few showers develop from time to time right through News Year's Day.

A cold front moving across the region Wednesday evening and overnight will bring scattered snow showers over a widespread area. Showers will be generally light with around a inch of new snow, but bands of briefly heavier snow are possible.

In general, Thursday afternoon temperatures will run about 5 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Highs in the 30s to low 40s and lows in the teens and 20s continue through Saturday.

Eyes are on a disturbance over the weekend that may or may not bring some showers into the area. We will continue to watch the path of that system, but be aware it could have some moderate impacts to travel to welcome in 2023.