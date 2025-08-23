Q2 Billings Area Weather: A smoky sunshine Sunday with sensational temperatures

BILLINGS — Much of Montana and Wyoming had beautiful weather on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure built over the region. We could have done without the haze and smoke from area wildfires, but most of it is too high to smell. Tonight will be mostly clear, hazy and comfortable with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Sunday will be quite similar to Saturday as the ridge stays in control of our weather. We'll have a few more clouds push in from the west, but it will still be a mostly sunny mix of haze and clouds both Sunday and Monday. Monsoonal moisture will start pushing toward us from the south, and changes are coming.

We'll have increasing clouds Tuesday and Wednesday as that monsoonal moisture begins to move over Wyoming, Idaho and southern Montana. We'll likely stay dry through at least Wednesday, but Thursday and Friday look more likely for a minor cooldown along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.