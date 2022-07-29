Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sizzlin' weekend

BILLINGS — Here comes the heat!

A very warm airmass from the Pacific Northwest will begin to blanket the area today lifting daytime highs into the 90s for much of the Q2 viewing area. The heat will deepen across the weekend into early next week and we could be staring down record daytime temperatures on Monday.

Strengthening high pressure will keep dry conditions in place through early next week, but a shot of energy with the passage of a weak front could kick up a shower or storm tonight in Billings and areas west. A cold front is forecast to slide through on Monday bringing a slight chance of storms on Tuesday. The front will also help ease the extreme heat.

Air quality will be good today as smoke from the Idaho wildfire should be not be an issue. Still, those with respiratory issues should remain cautious.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 90s (with some 100s) across the weekend into Monday then 80s/90s Tuesday through Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s through Sunday night, 60s/70s on Monday night then 50s/60s Tuesday night through the end of next week.

