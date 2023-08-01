Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift to cooler and wetter weather starts Wednesday

BILLINGS — A cooler and wetter weather pattern begins. Thunderstorms and rain increases Wednesday afternoon with a chance of daily showers and thunderstorms Thursday to the weekend.

In the short term Tuesday evening, isolated thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and small hail are are a threat in extreme eastern Montana. Isolated storms will also impact the Bighorns.

Otherwise, it will be dry across the region through Wednesday morning. By tomorrow afternoon, a developing weather system from the south will bring increasing chances of rain and thunderstorms.

This will signal the start of a period of cooler and wetter weather thru the weekend. Expect localized downpours and a slight risk of flash flooding Wednesday evening through Saturday, along with below normal temps beginning Thursday.

Highs will be mainly 80s to 90s Wednesday with the warmest readings east and north of Billings. Through the weekend, most places will only see 70s to low 80s for highs morning temperatures in the 50s.

The air conditioning gets a break but don't treat the potential for heavy rain lightly.

