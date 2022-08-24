Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift in the weather is just ahead

BILLINGS — With plenty of moisture still feeding into the area, the risk of showers and storms lasts through Friday. Then the cooler and wetter pattern turns warmer and drier.

High temperatures Thursday will be the coolest overall we have seen for a while, topping off mainly 75 to 85. Expect more clouds than sun through the day with showers and thunderstorms capable of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The rise in the temperatures starts as early as Friday afternoon despite some showers and thunderstorms still in the area. Drier and warmer conditions follow Saturday with a brief dip in temperatures Sunday.

The overall trend is for more warm and dry weather heading into next week.