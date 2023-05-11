Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift in the timing and intensity in our rain.

BILLINGS — The potential for flooding has decreased in southeast Montana, But Saturday is now shaping up to be wetter over a larger area than previously thought.

Eastern Montana will continue to feel the biggest impacts from this wet weather pattern. Areas from Billings to the west will continue to pick up showers, but accumulations will be much lighter than the half-inch or more some of the eastern Montana and Sheridan County, Wyoming could see.

Sheridan County, Wyoming and counties in northeast Montana remained under a Flood Watch as of early Thursday evening.

Most of the rain Friday will favor areas east of Billings, but there are strong signals the system will push back from east to west on Saturday and bring widespread rain. The mountains above 8,000 feet will continue to pick up wet snow.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Friday through Saturday. 60s to low 70s Sunday, Then 70s to low 80s with just pop-up showers and thunderstorms next week.