Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift from the strong evening storms

BILLINGS — As the humidity drops, so does the risk of storms creating heavy rain. Temperatures are generally typical for late August.

Westerly winds Wednesday evening will gust 20 to 30 mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible over the mountains and foothills Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A dry cold front is out of the area by Thursday morning, turning our winds northerly for Thursday. Temperatures slip a little to mainly the 80s behind the front Thursday and upper 70s to mid-80s by Friday afternoon. There will be a slight chance for an afternoon or evening showers or thunderstorms.

In general, temperatures will warm into the early of next week reaching the upper 80 to upper 90s by Wednesday.