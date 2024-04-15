Q2 Billings Area Weather: A shift back to unsettled weather this week

BILLINGS — Areas west of Yellowstone County will wake up to showers and a few isolated thunderstorms this morning ahead of widespread showers in the afternoon due to low pressure strengthening over northeastern Colorado. Gusty winds and small hail will be possible with these storms.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into the evening over southeastern Montana. A few stronger cells could produce periods of heavy rainfall and small hail. A couple of inches of snowfall will be possible in the higher elevations of the mountains this evening, too.

A cold front steered by a strong jet will push through Tuesday evening into Wednesday bringing colder temperatures and a better chance for moisture to fall across the area through Thursday. Lower elevations will get mainly rain off of this system, but there is a chance snow could mix in during the overnight hours. The mountains and foothills could get a good bit of snow, so Winter Storm Watches will be in effect Tuesday through Thursday.

Due to lower humidity and gusty winds, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect tomorrow in southern Petroleum and southern Garfield counties. Fires could spread quickly so outside burning is not recommended.

Although the low moves away starting Thursday afternoon, chances for snow will linger through the day in the mountains. High pressure will bring drier conditions across the weekend.

Temperatures will steadily decrease during the week as cold air pours in before a warming trend kicks in starting on Saturday.

Strong winds will pick up from Cody to Sheridan this evening through late tomorrow morning with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusts from 30-40 mph are on tap for the entire area on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect breezy conditions during the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com