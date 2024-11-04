Q2 Billings Area Weather: A seasonal Monday before it turns colder

BILLINGS — Skies will be generally sunny on Monday with daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Gap flow winds will begin to pick up by the afternoon through Tuesday morning with gusts between 50-60 mph along the Beartooth Foothills and Livingston area.

A cold front will pass through Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of snow to the mountains through Wednesday morning. A blend of models shows up to a foot of snowfall in Beartooths, Absarokas, Pryors, and Bighorns. Adjacent foothills aim to get up to an inch.. Only expecting light accumulations in the lower elevations during this stretch.

It will be colder behind the front with highs mainly in the 40s on Tuesday before dipping to the 30s/40s on Wednesday. High pressure brings dry conditions back into the area beginning Wednesday afternoon and will also help warm daytime temperatures up into 40s/50s on Thursday, 50s on Friday then 50s/60s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s and 30s Monday and Tuesday nights, 10s and 20s on Wednesday night then 20s/30s for the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

