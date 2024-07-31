Q2 Billings Area Weather: A seasonal end to July

BILLINGS — Skies will be mainly sunny and free of smoke on Wednesday behind a cold front that will bring seasonal daytime temperatures with highs mainly in the 80s.

August arrives on Thursday, bringing with it extreme heat and dry conditions for the rest of the week and much of the weekend. Daytime highs will reach into the upper 90s to low 100s Thursday through Saturday.

Outlooks are hinting at a cooling trend Sunday through next week with daytime highs possibly dipping down into the upper 70s to low 80s by the end of the week. Daily showers will also be possible for much of next week, too. There is still lots of uncertainty on this, but keep your fingers crossed!

