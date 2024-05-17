Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rocky start to the weekend weather

BILLINGS — Friday is shaping up to be an active weather day. Wind will be the number one concern, but small hail, frequent lightning and pockets of heavy rain are possible.

Our spring weather pattern continues today with a cold front moving through from west to east. This will generate strong winds and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The heaviest rain will likely be east of Billings. Wind gusts to around 50 mph possible with any thunderstorms today along with small hail.

Expect strong (45 to 60 mph) post frontal westerly downslope winds will develop this afternoon through this evening from Wheatland County (Harlowton and Judith Gap) and around the Livingston and Beartooth foothills.

A few stray storms could generate a pocket of heavy rain or small hail. Winds will taper off through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a quiet weather day followed by cooler a showery weather through much of next week.