Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rocky shift in the weather pattern

BILLINGS — Our weather pattern will shift from the heavy rain threat cycle we have been in over the past couple of weeks, to one with less risk of heavy rain but a better chance of wind and hail near storms.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon and evening near the mountains and foothills west of Billings. The potential is still there for locally heavy rain and flooding.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the area on Wednesday. Heavy rain, lightning, large hail and strong winds are all threats. Exact placement of the strongest storms is still uncertain as this time, so check back.

Highs will be in the 70s from Billings westward and 80 to 85 to the east Tuesday and Wednesday. reading slip to the 60s and 70s Thursday.