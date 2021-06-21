Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Return to Warmer than Average Temperatures

BILLINGS — Good morning!

It’s officially Summer and we kick off the first week with daytime temperatures returning to above average levels and mostly dry conditions as upper level ridging (high pressure) maintains its influence over the area for the next few days.

A quick shot of shortwave energy looks to pass through Wednesday evening bringing a chance for showers late. A strong cold front dropping in on Thursday will bring a much better opportunity for rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The potential is there for some of these storms to turn strong but it’s too early to tell if any severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon into the evening. Will need to keep an eye on that.

High pressure will assume control again on Friday and hang on through the weekend so a return to dry and hotter temperatures is expected.

Highs today will be in the low 80s, low to mid 90s tomorrow and Wednesday, low to mid 80s Thursday through Saturday then low 90s on Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid 50s tonight, low 60s tomorrow and Wednesday night then upper 50s to low 60s for the rest of the week.

