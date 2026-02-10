Q2 Billings Area Weather: A return to a dry and warmer-than-average pattern

BILLINGS — Expecting mainly quiet weather for the rest of the workweek, with dry conditions most days. Daytime highs will remain cooler than what we felt last week, but still warmer than average, with highs mainly in the 40s on Tuesday, then 40s and 50s through the weekend.

An upper-level low is forecast to pass through the southern part of the region on Wednesday, but precipitation will be mostly limited to the mountains (snow) and foothills (rain/snow mix) at this point, with only light accumulation expected. Other areas in southern MT/northern WY could see some light precipitation as well.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is expected to stay dry ahead of a Pacific trough that will bring a chance of widespread showers across the area Sunday into early next week. This could also bring gusty winds to the western foothills from time to time.

