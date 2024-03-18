Q2 Billings Area Weather: A record high today?

BILLINGS — Today will be very warm under lots of sunshine. So warm, in fact, that Billings could flirt with a record high of a 71° set back in 2004. If we do reach into the 70s, it will be the first time since October 18.

Because of the dry conditions, there will be an elevated grass fire concern today in eastern Montana. Miles City, Forsyth, Baker, Broadus, and Ekalaka will experience humidity down in the low to mid 20s, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and breezy winds out of the northwest gusting to 25-35 mph. In these areas, avoid outside burning and don't do anything that could cause a spark. Winds will be calmer tomorrow and it should be a little more humid.

Tuesday will be another dry day but not as warm as cooler air moves in from the north. Still, daytime highs will be about 10-15 degrees above normal.

An unsettled weather pattern moves in by mid-week as a few rounds of low pressure introduce a chance for rain and snow starting Wednesday night into Thursday. Chances for rain and snow will continue Friday through the weekend as temperatures cool with highs down into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday.

How much snow could the area get by the end of the weekend? Still too early to say for sure but a blend of models is hinting at 5"+ across much of the area with up to a foot in the Beartooths and Absarokas. The Bighorns could pick up 6"+. These projections are sure to change. We'll keep you posted. Stay tuned.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com