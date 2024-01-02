Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet week ahead, Weekend snow possible

BILLINGS — Expecting some patchy fog in eastern MT this morning, so use caution while driving as visibility could be reduced at times. Stay safe.

High pressure will keep dry and sunny conditions in place today as daytime temperatures remain above average.

A Pacific trough moving toward the southwestern U.S. will bring more clouds into the area on Wednesday as a back door cold front drops in from Canada, knocking daytime temperatures down to near seasonal on Wednesday before returning to warmer-than-average for the rest of the work week.

Dry conditions are expected to remain in place Thursday and Friday ahead another Pacific trough that will bring a chance of snow to the western mountains by Friday night before spreading to the rest of the area across the weekend. One to two inches are possible, but it's still way too early to say for sure exactly what type of accumulation, if any, we'll see. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 30s tomorrow, 30s/40s Thursday through Saturday then 20s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s through tomorrow night, 20s Thursday and Friday nights then 10s across the weekend into early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

