Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet week ahead

BILLINGS — Happy Monday! A pretty quiet week is on the way.

We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine today although a quick blast of energy could bring showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder in southeast Montana down into Wyoming.

There is a slight chance of rain tomorrow with a chance of mountain snow or a wintry mix across the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns.

High pressure takes over Wednesday into Thursday as the warm-up really kicks in. Daytime highs reach into the low 80s on Thursday for the first time this year and since October of last year. A disturbance comes in Thursday night giving us a chance of rain Friday and Saturday with cooler air moving in behind it.

Daytime highs will mainly be in the 60s today, 60s/70s Tuesday and Wednesday, 70s/80s Thursday and Friday then mainly 60s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight and Tuesday night then mainly 40s/50s Wednesday night through the rest of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com