Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet week

BILLINGS — Low-level flow combined with southwest wind will start to slowly warm us up into the 50s this afternoon. Daytime highs will eventually reach the 60s by Thursday before we cool down heading into the weekend.

An upper air disturbance will bring mountain snow into the Beartooths this afternoon, but high pressure takes over by tonight keep things dry on Wednesday.

Another disturbance coming out of the west on Thursday will bring a chance slight chance of rain in Billings with a better shot at moisture to the west of Yellowstone County.

Gap flow wind will increase Thursday and Friday with gusts between 40-50 mph (if not stronger) possible along the foothills.

The weekend looks to be cool and dry, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the possibility of another disturbance coming in the first part of next week that may deliver snow or a wintry mix to Billings. Still much uncertainty with this system, so we’ll continue to monitor over the rest of the week.

