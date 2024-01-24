Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet stretch of weather

BILLINGS — It's a pretty uneventful forecast as zonal/downslope flow will keep warmer-than-average temperatures and high pressure will keep drier-than-average conditions in place through the end of the month.

Daily snow is possible in the Beartooths and Absarokas for the rest of the week with light accumulation expected. There is a very small chance that some snow could make it down to the lower levels (including Billings) in the form of a few flurries late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Strong winds return to the Livingston area on Saturday with gusts over 50 mph expected as the pressure gradient tightens up.

Looking ahead to next week, daytime highs will climb into the 50s for some areas for the first time since just before Christmas as conditions will be near normal for chances for precipitation.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com