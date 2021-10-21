Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet stretch

Warmer and dry
Q2 Weather
Posted at 5:28 AM, Oct 21, 2021
BILLINGS — There will be good bit of moisture coming out of the Pacific over the next few days, but high pressure will buffer most of the Q2 viewing area from getting any of that moisture. The Beartooths could see light snow this morning with a better chance across the weekend.

Daytime highs continue to warm up getting back into the 60s today and a shot to reach the low 70s tomorrow. Overnight lows will be mainly be in 40s through next week.

A cold front moves through by Saturday morning bringing cooler daytime temperatures across the weekend but staying about 5 degrees above seasonal. Another disturbance could move through early next week bringing a better chance of rain.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

