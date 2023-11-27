Q2 Billings Area Weather: A rather quiet last week of November

BILLINGS — It will be a typical Fall day with highs in the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies and staying dry. In fact, there isn't any precipitation activity expected around the area this week although the mountains could get snow by the end of the week.

The big weather story today will be strong winds around the western foothills. Gusts over 30 mph are likely this morning before strengthening to 40-50 mph this evening. Harlowton to Big Timber could feel gusts near 60 mph. Expect to deal with these winds through tomorrow morning's commute before they ease up as Tuesday rolls along.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer tomorrow and Wednesday, but a cold front will bring a brief cool down on Thursday and Friday with daytime highs in the 30s.

A steady stream of Pacific moisture is forecast to slide through starting Friday that will bring a chance of mountain snow Friday night through early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s/50s tomorrow, 40s on Wednesday, 30s Thursday and Friday then 40s across the weekend.

Lows will be in the 20s tonight and tomorrow night, 10s/20s Wednesday night through Friday night, 20s on Saturday night then 20s/30s on Sunday night.

